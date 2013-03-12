Kenya election outcome cheers investors but worries remain

| LONDON, March 12
LONDON, March 12 Kenya's peaceful election has
given investors an added impetus to buy assets in East Africa's
biggest economy, but a legal challenge to the result and the
possible international trial of the winner could dampen
enthusiasm.
Kenya, like many other frontier markets, is enjoying strong
growth, with its rising consumer class and high bond yields
attracting international investors.
Kenya's stock market hit 4-1/2 year highs and the
shilling surged to four-month highs after the declaration
last weekend of Uhuru Kenyatta as president, without the 2008
post-election violence which left 1,200 dead.
The election has given many the confidence that recent gains
can be sustained.
"There is a sigh of relief, it's not the nightmare that
everyone feared," said Daniel Broby, chief investment officer of
frontier fund manager Silk Invest, who holds Kenyan assets.
Kenyatta won slightly over 50 percent of the more than 12.3
million votes cast, so avoiding the need for a second round.
"It was a pretty close shave, but at the end of the day,
it's nothing to get too worked up about -- the fear was that
there would not be a majority," Broby added.
Kenya is one of only two African countries -- along with
Nigeria -- in the benchmark MSCI frontier stock market index
. Kenya is the second-best performer in the
index this year, outpacing most other markets and lagging only
the United Arab Emirates. ()
The stock market is the largest in East Africa and is seen
as an investment hub for the region. Foreign participation has
been increasing and is now more than 50 percent.
STOCKS RALLY
Kenyan stocks rallied 13 percent this year even before
Kenyatta's victory, and have added another 3 percent this week.
Popular stocks include East African Breweries, up
23 percent this year, telecom group Safaricom, also up
23 percent, and Kenya Commercial Bank, up 40 percent,
all of which offer exposure to the country's booming consumer
demand.
Kenya also has a relatively well-developed local bond market
and experts say a planned Eurobond is likely to be popular with
investors who have snapped up bonds from other African countries
such as Zambia and Nigeria.
In terms of policy direction, investors say little
differentiates Kenyatta from his defeated rival Raila Odinga.
They have been further encouraged by the central bank's success
in keeping the currency steady.
"The election result is not likely to lead to a major shift
of economic policy," said Graham Stock, strategist at frontier
fund manager Insparo. "The currency has been very stable, there
is no reason to think that won't continue."
Economic activity is expected to expand, as businesses
initiate projects that were on hold before the election. GDP
growth is seen as much as 6 percent this year.
Investors have been reassured by a reduction in political
risk since the introduction of a new constitution in 2010, which
included the reform of the judiciary and plans for a devolved
system of government.
Andrew Brudenell, a fund manager at HSBC GAM, is overweight
Kenya in his frontier equity fund.
"We are trying to get exposure to the improving economic and
political stability that we are seeing and we want to get
exposure to the domestic growth story," he said.
LESS BULLISH
But bond investors are less bullish, noting that Kenyan debt
has already enjoyed a strong rally.
"A year ago when 10-year yields were close to 20 percent it
was attractive but now it's down to 9 percent the yield is not
compelling, especially with political uncertainty hanging over,"
said Stuart Culverhouse, chief economist at broker Exotix.
Investors point to two sources of uncertainty -- Odinga's
challenge to the election result, and the International Criminal
Court's indictment of Kenyatta.
Odinga's Coalition for Reforms and Democracy plans to seek
the nullification of the election result on grounds that
Kenyatta's votes had been increased illegally.
The risk is of subsequent violence should Odinga lose the
case, which may be heard in the Supreme Court in the next couple
of weeks. That stirs memories of December 2007 when President
Mwai Kibaki was declared the winner, but Odinga said the vote
was rigged.
Riots in early 2008 plunged Kenya into weeks of tribal
bloodshed, scaring off investment. Under a power-sharing deal
brokered to end the violence, Odinga became prime minister.
"It's a very fine line for Odinga to tread, the example from
2008 shows how dangerous it can be," said Stock.
Meanwhile, Kenyatta and his running mate, William Ruto, have
been charged by the ICC over their alleged role in the
blood-letting five years ago. They deny the accusations and say
they will cooperate with investigations. The trial is due to
start in July.
The United States and other Western powers, big donors to
Kenya, said before last week's election that a Kenyatta win
would complicate diplomatic ties with a regional ally in the
battle against militant Islam.
The election result is "a relative negative outcome for
Kenya's international relations", analysts at Renaissance
Capital said.
Ratings agency Fitch, which rates Kenya at sub-investment
grade of B-plus with a stable outlook, also said "a political
vacuum that delays reform could develop, should the president
and deputy president face a lengthy trial".
Renaissance added, however, that Kenya's dependence on aid
was small, so any suspension if Kenyatta were found guilty would
have limited impact.
And those keen to buy Kenya's assets, such as David Mcilroy,
chief investment officer of Alquity, are prepared to take the
risks.
"The international community will take a pragmatic
approach", he said. "I imagine the trial will take some time --
we can park that for now."