版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 3月 1日 星期五 20:45 BJT

Kenya's KenolKobil says takeover talks with Puma terminated

NAIROBI, March 1 Kenyan fuel marketer KenolKobil said on Friday talks to allow Switzerland-based Puma Energy to take it over had been terminated.

The deal had been announced last May, sending shares of the Kenyan firm sharply higher.

Puma Energy is a subsidiary of Trafigura Beheer BV (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by George Obulutsa)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐