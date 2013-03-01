Kenya's KenolKobil says takeover talks with Puma terminated

NAIROBI, March 1 Kenyan fuel marketer KenolKobil said on Friday talks to allow Switzerland-based Puma Energy to take it over had been terminated.

The deal had been announced last May, sending shares of the Kenyan firm sharply higher.

Puma Energy is a subsidiary of Trafigura Beheer BV (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by George Obulutsa)