Kenya Airways may need $500-600 mln bailout - finance minister

NAIROBI Aug 4 Kenya Airways, which reported a record loss in its year ended March, may require a $500-600 million bailout, the Kenyan finance minister said on Tuesday.

Henry Rotich told Reuters the final figures and the form of recapitalisation would depend on a turnaround plan being prepared by Mckinsey and Seabury consultants, who were hired by the airline part-owned by AirFrance-KLM. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by James Macharia)