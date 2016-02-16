Kenya Airways picks PJT Partners to advise on capital-raising

NAIROBI Feb 16 Kenya Airways has
selected U.S. investment banking firm PJT Partners to
advise on long-term capital-raising and the restructuring of its
balance sheet, as it seeks to secure its survival after a long
period of losses.
The airline has been making losses for the past three and a
half years and last year needed a bridging loan to keep flying.
The Kenyan government, which holds a 29.8 percent stake, has
said the carrier requires a capital injection of $500-$600
million to survive.
"We are at a stage where our turnaround strategy is
beginning to gain traction," Mbuvi Ngunze, the airline's chief
executive said late on Monday.
He said PJT Partners, which offers strategy, restructuring
and fund-raising services, will work with the carrier over the
next six to nine months.
The airline, also 26.7 percent owned by Air France KLM
, drew down half of its $200 million bridging loan with
Cairo-based Afreximbank last year. It is also selling some of
its Boeing-made, wide-body aircrafts as well as land to shore up
its capital.
A series of Islamist militant attacks in Kenya has hurt the
country's tourism industry, cutting into the airline's revenue
right after it bought expensive, modern airplanes.
Its shares ended at 4.30 shillings on Monday, close to a
record low of 4.05 shillings. The shares have lost 57 percent of
their value in the past year.
($1 = 101.7000 Kenyan shillings)
