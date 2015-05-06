UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling falls, central bank targets speculators

(Updates with closing rate, shares)
NAIROBI, May 6 The Kenyan shilling
weakened on Wednesday, as the central bank pledged to contain
inflation through money-market operations and to suspend voice
brokers from the currency market.
The shilling has dropped 5.26 percent to the dollar this
year as imports rose, tourism slumped and demand for dollars
grew among importers and companies paying annual dividends to
shareholders abroad.
At the 1300 GMT close of trade, commercial banks posted the
shilling at 95.10/20 to the dollar, its lowest point since
November 2011, and slightly down from Tuesday's close of
95.05/15.
Duncan Kinuthia, head of trading at Commercial Bank of
Africa, said further weakening could be expected if the shilling
convincingly passes the technical support level of 95.00.
"I don't see a favourable outlook," he said.
The central bank, which sold dollars to banks on three
occasions last month to stamp out volatility, said it would
pursue a tightening bias to contain inflation through money-
market operations.
Earlier, it asked commercial banks to stop dealing with
voice brokers in the foreign exchange market, traders said.
They said the move to lock out the brokers would make
discovery of price hard and enhance volatility.
Aly Khan Satchu, an independent trader and analyst, said the
central bank's tougher language and its decision to lock out
voice brokers were aimed at tamping down speculation, to ensure
the shilling, which hitherto had been very stable, does not
depreciate too rapidly.
In the stock market, the benchmark NSE-20 share index
shed a third of a percentage point to close at 5,083.94
points.
Shares of Kenya's top bank by assets, KCB fell 2.4
percent to close at 60.5 shillings each, weighed on by some
investors who booked their gains after the bank issued its
trading results for the first quarter.
The bank's pretax profit rose by 12 percent during the
period, but Satchu said some investors may have been expecting
faster growth.
In the debt market, bonds worth 208 million shillings were
traded, down from Tuesday's volume of 515 million shillings.
(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Larry King)