公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 28日 星期四 17:50 BJT

UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling rallies to 2013 peak ahead of elections

* Shilling firms on election optimism
    * Mumias Sugar shares tumble after profit warning


    By Kevin Mwanza
    NAIROBI, Feb 28 The Kenyan shilling 
rallied on Thursday for a sixth session to trade at its
strongest level so far this year, four days ahead of
presidential and legislative elections. 
    At 0908 GMT, Thomson Reuters data showed the
shilling firmed 0.8 percent during the session to strike an
intraday high of 85.60 against the dollar, last reached on Dec.
27, 2012.
    "The shilling is strengthening on account of previously
being heavily overbought. The demand side is not much as the
market had anticipated ahead of Monday's vote," said Raphael
Owino, assistant general Treasury manager at Commercial Bank of
Africa.
    Monday's presidential and legislative elections are the
first since President Mwai Kabuki's re-election in 2007, a win
that prompted opposition accusations of rigging and unleashed
weeks of inter-tribal fighting that killed more than 1,200
people.
    Front-runners Prime Minister Raila Odinga and former Finance
Minister Uhuru Kenyatta are neck-and-neck in the polls. If no
candidate wins an absolute majority, the vote will go to a
decisive run-off in April.
    Fear of unrest after these elections has seen some
businesses slow down their operations. 
    The central bank has been intervening to support the
shilling by mopping up excess liquidity from the money markets
on an almost daily basis, while occasionally selling dollars to
banks. 
    Market players said a smooth handover of power could boost
the shilling further, though gains could be checked as importers
 resume full operations after the vote. 
    The shilling has now rallied 2.4 percent in the last six
sessions, wiping all the losses it had made this year, as the
market bets a closely contested presidential vote next Monday
will not result in widespread violence.
    The shilling has reversed its loses to post a 0.6 percent
gain against the dollar so far this year.
    "Someone big might have seen a floor and decided to sell his
dollar holdings. That might have caught some guys flat-footed
and they decided to sell too," said a senior trader at one
commercial bank.
    On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, shares in sugar grower
and miller Mumias tumbled 19.2 percent to 4 shillings a
share after it warned on Wednesday that its full-year profits
will fall more than 25 percent. 
    Two banks, Equity Bank and Co-operative Bank
, posted big profit jumps. Equity said its 36 percent
profit rise was above its own expectations. 
 
    Shares in Equity were up 0.9 percent to 28.25 shillings per
share, while Co-operative Bank gained 2.2 percent to 13.80
shillings each after the announcement.
