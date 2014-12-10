UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling hits fresh 3-year low, shares fall

* Pre-holiday demand drags down shilling in thin volumes
* Investors book gains from shares ahead of Christmas
(Updates with closing rate, shares)
By Duncan Miriri
NAIROBI, Dec 10 The Kenyan shilling fell
to a three-year low on Wednesday as importers bought dollars,
while shares slid as investors booked their gains ahead of the
holidays.
At the 1300 GMT close, commercial banks posted the shilling
at 90.55/65 per dollar, down from the previous day's close of
90.45/55.
Traders said importers were buying dollars to meet their
obligations ahead of the holidays. Importers usually require
dollars to pay for bringing petroleum products and machinery
required for industrial production into the country.
"We have seen some importers front loading their
requirements," said Chris Muiga, a trader at National Bank.
They said the shilling could head to the 91.00 level against
the dollar if the central bank, which has supported the currency
in the past through sale of dollars and liquidity management,
fails to intervene.
In the stock market, the benchmark NSE-20 share index
shed 0.7 percent to close at 5,135.97 points, entering
a second consecutive day of profit-taking.
"We have seen a bit of a long overdue correction," said Aly
Khan Satchu, an independent trader and analyst.
"We normally see a bit of profit-taking pressure as people
look for funds from the stock exchange."
In the debt market, bonds worth 3.54 billion shillings were
traded, up from the previous session's volume of 3 billion
shillings.
($1 = 90.5000 Kenyan shillings)
(Editing by Louise Heavens)