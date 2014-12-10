UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling hits fresh 3-year low, shares fall

* Pre-holiday demand drags down shilling in thin volumes * Investors book gains from shares ahead of Christmas (Updates with closing rate, shares) By Duncan Miriri NAIROBI, Dec 10 The Kenyan shilling fell to a three-year low on Wednesday as importers bought dollars, while shares slid as investors booked their gains ahead of the holidays. At the 1300 GMT close, commercial banks posted the shilling at 90.55/65 per dollar, down from the previous day's close of 90.45/55. Traders said importers were buying dollars to meet their obligations ahead of the holidays. Importers usually require dollars to pay for bringing petroleum products and machinery required for industrial production into the country. "We have seen some importers front loading their requirements," said Chris Muiga, a trader at National Bank. They said the shilling could head to the 91.00 level against the dollar if the central bank, which has supported the currency in the past through sale of dollars and liquidity management, fails to intervene. In the stock market, the benchmark NSE-20 share index shed 0.7 percent to close at 5,135.97 points, entering a second consecutive day of profit-taking. "We have seen a bit of a long overdue correction," said Aly Khan Satchu, an independent trader and analyst. "We normally see a bit of profit-taking pressure as people look for funds from the stock exchange." In the debt market, bonds worth 3.54 billion shillings were traded, up from the previous session's volume of 3 billion shillings. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 90.5000 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by Louise Heavens)