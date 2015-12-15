版本:
UPDATE 1-Kenya's shilling stable, stocks edge higher

(Adds shilling closing rate, stocks, bonds)
    NAIROBI, Dec 15 Kenya's shilling was
steady on Tuesday, with traders saying dollar demand from oil
companies and other general importers was expected to put
pressure in coming days.
    At close of trade at 1330 GMT, commercial banks quoted the
shilling at 102.20/30, compared with Monday's close of
102.15/25.
    "We have seen good demand from all sectors, mainly oil guys
buying dollars and general importers. I think we expect this
rush to go on until the end of the week," a senior trader at one
commercial bank said.
     "So there will be good demand for dollars which will keep
pressure, though the market might not be able to go higher
(weaker) because of the overhanging (prospect of) central bank
intervention."
    The shilling has been trading in a narrow range of
102.00-102.50 for weeks as importer dollar demand keeps it from
appreciating beyond 102.00 and the prospect of central bank
intervention keeps it from weakening past 102.50.
    Traders said many firms have been treading cautiously before
Wednesday's U.S. rate decision. If the Federal Reserve raises
rates, it would put pressure on emerging market currencies as
investors sell riskier assets. 
    On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the main NSE-20 Share
Index was up 19.36 points, or 0.5 percent, to close at
3,987.57 points.
    On the secondary market, government bonds worth 1.01 billion
shillings were traded, up from 896.85 million shillings traded
on Friday.
 (Reporting by George Obulutsa and Edmund Blair Editing by
Jeremy Gaunt)

