Kenya's Naivas stores expects to sell majority stake to Massmart

NAIROBI Aug 13 Kenyan retailer Naivas said on Tuesday that South Africa's Massmart is seeking to buy a majority stake in the family-owned owned supermarket chain.

Massmart, owned by the world's biggest retailer Wal-Mart , has said it plans to expand into east Africa's biggest economy.

"We expect to sell a majority stake, 50 percent plus one share," Naivas Chairman Simon Mukuha told Reuters, referring to the proposed deal with Massmart.