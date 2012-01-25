Africa Oil, Tullow begin drilling in northern Kenya

NAIROBI Jan 25 Canadian oil and gas
company Africa Oil Corp. has begun drilling an
exploratory well in northern Kenya with its partner Tullow Oil,
encouraged by recent finds in neighbouring countries, the firm
said on Wednesday.
Africa Oil said it had commenced drilling on the Ngamia-1
well on block 10BB, in the Lokichar basin, part of the East
African Rift System.
Though Kenya has no proven hydrocarbon reserves, gas
discoveries in nearby Tanzania, and significant proven oil
reserves along the border between Uganda and Congo, have
encouraged interest in the east Africa nation.
"Our Ngamia prospect could be a play opener for another
great success in the region," Keith Hill, Africa Oil president
and CEO said, citing Tullow's success in exploration efforts in
the Lake Albert Rift Basin in neighbouring Uganda.
Tullow Oil operates Kenya's block 10BB with a 50 percent
working interest and Africa Oil holds the remaining stake.
The Canadian firm said the Ngamia-1 will be the first well
drilled on the block by the partnership with Tullow Oil and will
mark the start of a multi-well drilling programme in Block 10BB
and adjacent blocks.
Last week Africa Oil began drilling an exploratory well with
the Dharoor valley prospect in neighbouring Somalia's
semi-autonomous Puntland region, the first to be sunk in the
country since civil war erupted two decades ago.