RPT-UPDATE 1-Africa Oil says finds additional oil in Kenya well

* Commercial viability of find not yet ascertained
* Drilling rig to be moved to spud new well
NAIROBI, July 4 Canada's Africa Oil said
on Wednesday its estimate of the amount of potential oil in its
Kenyan well has increased by a third since the east African
country announced its first oil discovery in March.
The company said it has found an additional 43 metres of
potential oil pay in its Ngamia-1 well in northern Kenya, which
is operated by Africa Oil's partner British exploration firm
Tullow.
"The net oil pay logged in Ngamia-1 is more than double that
of any of Tullow's east African exploration wells drilled to
date," Tullow country manager Martin Mbogo said in a statement.
Kenya and its neighbours in east Africa, as well as the Horn
of the continent, have become a hot spot for oil and gas
exploration in recent years, spurred by new finds in countries
including Uganda, Tanzania and Mozambique.
The Ngamia-1 well in Kenya Block 10BB, was drilled to a
depth of 2,340 metres and will now be suspended for future flow
testing. The commercial viability of the find has yet to be
ascertained.
In a statement, Tullow country manager Martin Mbogo said the
volume of oil pay has "substantially exceeded expectations".
The well has more oil-bearing sands than the company's
Ugandan wells, which it determined were commercially viable in
2006.
Tullow is moving the Ngamia-1 drilling rig 31 km west to
spud its second Kenyan well this year, known as Twiga-1.
When that well is complete, it will return the rig to the
Ngamia-1 site for work that will determine the commerciality of
its first discovery.
Mwendia Nyaga, former CEO of the National Oil Corporation of
Kenya, who works as an oil and gas consultant, said he expects
it will be at least 12 months before Tullow will know whether
the Ngamia-1 well can move to production.
"What we've seen is very promising, but there are no
guarantees," he told Reuters.
Uganda discovered commercial hydrocarbon deposits along its
border with the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2006, and Tullow
says reserves of 1.1 billion barrels are confirmed in place and
believes there are a further 1.4 billion barrels left to find.