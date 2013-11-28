Kenya fuel imports to grow a third over next two years -oil executive

* Oil product imports to rise to 6 million tons per year by
end-2015
* Kenya to drill 10 exploration wells next year
* Crude oil production seen at 100,000-120,000 bpd in 2018
By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen
SINGAPORE, Nov 28 Kenya's diesel and gasoline
imports are set to rise by a third over the next two years,
driven by a growing auto fleet and rising industrial activity
amid a lack of refining capacity, the head of the country's
state oil company said Thursday.
Operations at East Africa's only refinery, in Mombasa on
Kenya's southeast coast, were halted this year after co-owner
India's Essar Energy and the government disagreed on
expansion plans for the plant.
Africa's overall refining capacity has also failed to keep
up with the continent's rapidly growing appetite for fuel
products, prompting trading houses such as Trafigura,
Vitol and Gunvor to invest heavily in expanding their operations
on the continent in recent years.
Kenya, one of the fastest growing markets in Africa, is set
to increase annual imports of oil products to around 6 million
tons (130,000 barrels per day) in two years, up from a current
yearly intake of 4.5 million tons, Sumayya Hassan-Athmani, chief
executive of the National Oil Corporation of Kenya said.
"Diesel consumption is driven by growth in industrial
(activity), and increasing number of cars on the roads require
us to import more gasoline," she told Reuters in an interview.
Diesel imports account for 55 to 60 percent of imports and
gasoline around 35 percent, she added.
Land-locked Uganda, South Sudan, Rwanda and Burundi as well
as parts of Tanzania also combine to import around 4.5 million
tons of oil products per year through the Mombasa port.
These countries' imports are projected to rise at a similar
pace as Kenya's own needs, Hassan-Athmani said.
Kenya is considering inviting bids for a new investor for
the 32,000-bpd Mombasa refinery, or may convert it into a
storage plant, after Essar exited the joint venture this week,
officials said earlier this month.
The closure of the refinery points to the growing gap
between local supply and the region's rising demand.
Demand for oil products in Africa is expected to grow by
more than 20 percent in the next seven years to 4.4 million bpd,
Vienna-based consultancy JBC Energy said last month.
That stands against about 1.9 million bpd in refining
capacity across the continent, JBC said.
A new $500 million floating oil import jetty and 800,000
tons storage facility in Mombasa will be finished in late-2015
or 2016, allowing Kenya to increase imports while avoiding
bottlenecks, said Hassan-Athmani.
EXPLORATION
East Africa has also emerged as a new frontier for
exploration, with recent promising oil finds offshore Tanzania
and Mozambique and onshore Uganda and Kenya.
Africa-focused Tullow Oil said earlier this month it
struck oil at the Agete-1 well in the Tertiary Basin in northern
Kenya, its fifth consecutive discovery since it started drilling
in the country.
Tullow shut down work for two weeks in the block where the
discovery was made and in another block in the same area, when
residents of the poverty-stricken northern Turkana community
marched on its operations to demand jobs and other benefits.
"We have a lot of work in engaging people to understand that
an oil discovery is not an instant solution to everything,"
Hassan-Athmani said.
Operations resumed on Nov. 8 after a deal was reached with
local leaders.
Commercial production of 100,000-120,000 bpd is likely to
begin in 2018 with output ramping up to 180,000-200,000 bpd by
2022, Hassan-Athmani said.
About 10 new exploration wells will be drilled in Kenya
every year over the coming three to five years, with about 40
percent of the exploration work offshore, she said.
The country has no current oil production.
Apart from Tullow Oil, other explorers in Kenya include
Anadarko Petroleum, Total, Apache, BG
Group and Eni.