UPDATE 1-Kenyan bank shares pummelled by lending rates cap

By Duncan Miriri
NAIROBI Aug 25 Shares of Kenya's biggest
lenders fell to multi-year lows on Thursday and the central bank
was forced to sell dollars to keep the exchange rate stable
after the president signed a law capping commercial interest
rates.
President Uhuru Kenyatta signed the amendment law on
Wednesday, accusing banks of failing to honour past pledges to
lower their rates.
The law caps commercial interest rates at 400 basis points
above the central bank's policy rate, now 10.5 percent, and sets
the minimum deposit rate at 70 percent of the benchmark rate.
Armando Morales, the IMF resident representative in Kenya,
said the new law was likely to lock out small borrowers as banks
shun consumers who are deemed too risky.
Shares in KCB Group, which operates Kenya's biggest
bank by assets, fell 9.9 percent to 29.50 shillings ($0.2912)
each, a four-year low.
Equity Bank fell to a two-year low while other
lenders were also not spared as nervous investors offered
millions of shares for sale without reciprocal demand.
"There was blood on the dance floor. Let's call it a
terrible Thursday," said Daniel Kuyoh, a senior investment
analyst at Alpha Africa Asset managers.
The Kenya Bankers Association, which represents all lenders,
said on Thursday it would comply with the law, once it comes
into effect in the next few weeks.
Kuyoh said investors were dumping banking stocks due to
uncertainty over how the new law will be implemented and how it
will affect lending by commercial banks.
"We will be expecting volatility probably till the end of
next week," he said.
On Wednesday, Kenyatta said the government was still
committed to a liberalised economy, adding it was time for
banks, which enjoy the highest returns-on-equity in Africa, to
pass on the benefits of the growth in the banking sector to
their customers.
Analysts read political considerations in Kenyatta's
decision to sign off the law. He faces re-election for a second
and final five-year term next August.
"The decision may have been influenced by the close
proximity of the 2017 presidential elections and we think this
could have negative consequences for the banking sector as well
as the economy," said London-based frontier market specialist,
Exotix, in a note to clients.
The East African nation had been held up as a model of rapid
financial inclusion, after it increased the share of the
population with access to formal financial services 50 percent
in the last decade, to 75.3 percent of its 45 million people.
A tightening of supervision by the central banks after three
medium and small sized lenders collapsed in the nine months to
last April has however put pressure on private sector lending
and Morales said the new law could worsen that.
"Credit growth is an area that is now under stress," Morales
told Reuters.
Before Kenyatta signed the law, the IMF shared the
Treasury's and the central bank's preference for the use of
other measures, like fiscal consolidation, to lower commercial
lending rates over time.
"That explains the haste by some parliamentarians to find a
short cut but unfortunately from international experience these
shortcuts are never as effective as they look on the surface,"
the IMF's Morales said.
($1 = 101.3000 Kenyan shillings)
