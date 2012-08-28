版本:
中国
2012年 8月 28日

Kenya muslims should "protect their religion" -Somali militants

NAIROBI Aug 28 Kenyan Muslims should "take all necessary measures" to protect their religion and boycott next year's presidential election following the gunning down of a Muslim cleric, Somali Islamist militants said on Tuesday.

"Muslims must take the matter into their own hands, stand united against the Kuffar (non-believers) and take all necessary measures to protect their religion, their honour, their property and their lives from the enemies of Islam," al Shabaab said in a statement posted on the social media site Twitter.

