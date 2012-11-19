Kenyan nationals attack Somalis in Nairobi over bomb attack

BRIEF-Fox says confident its Sky deal will be approved
* Says confident that its deal to buy Sky will be approved "based on a compelling fact set" Further company coverage: (London newsroom)
NAIROBI Nov 19 Police fired tear gas to disperse Kenyan nationals who threw stones and broke into the homes and shops of Somalis in Nairobi's Somali-dominated Eastleigh neighbourhood on Monday to protest against a bomb attack in the district on Sunday.
Kenyan nationals blamed Somalis for the blast. At least seven people were killed on Sunday when a bomb tore through a minibus in the Nairobi district often referred to as "Little Mogadishu".
* Says confident that its deal to buy Sky will be approved "based on a compelling fact set" Further company coverage: (London newsroom)
* Prothena announces pricing of public offering of 2,700,000 ordinary shares
* Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd announces new independent director