Kenyan nationals attack Somalis in Nairobi over bomb attack

NAIROBI Nov 19 Police fired tear gas to disperse Kenyan nationals who threw stones and broke into the homes and shops of Somalis in Nairobi's Somali-dominated Eastleigh neighbourhood on Monday to protest against a bomb attack in the district on Sunday.

Kenyan nationals blamed Somalis for the blast. At least seven people were killed on Sunday when a bomb tore through a minibus in the Nairobi district often referred to as "Little Mogadishu".