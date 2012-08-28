版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 28日 星期二 15:35 BJT

Kenya police clash with youths in Mombasa for second day

MOMBASA, Kenya Aug 28 Kenyan anti-riot police fired teargas at stone-throwing youths in Mombasa on Tuesday, a Reuters witness said, a day after the murder of a Muslim cleric triggered riots that left one person dead in the port city.

Youths barricaded several streets with burning tyres in the predominantly Muslim Majengo neighbourhood, before armed police dispersed the crowds and patrolled the streets. Most shops in the city's business district were shut.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐