Kenya police clash with youths in Mombasa for second day

Google's digital assistant comes to new Android phones
Feb 26 Alphabet Inc’s Google announced on Sunday that it will bring its digital assistant to smartphones running the latest versions of its Android operating system, vastly expanding its reach.
MOMBASA, Kenya Aug 28 Kenyan anti-riot police fired teargas at stone-throwing youths in Mombasa on Tuesday, a Reuters witness said, a day after the murder of a Muslim cleric triggered riots that left one person dead in the port city.
Youths barricaded several streets with burning tyres in the predominantly Muslim Majengo neighbourhood, before armed police dispersed the crowds and patrolled the streets. Most shops in the city's business district were shut.
Feb 26 Alphabet Inc’s Google announced on Sunday that it will bring its digital assistant to smartphones running the latest versions of its Android operating system, vastly expanding its reach.
* Unit Nebras Power to acquire BTU Power's stake in Asia Gulf Power, Asia Gulf Power Service and BTU Rades for $93 million
* Advent won't withdraw offer after deadline-sources (Adds sources on Advent bid)