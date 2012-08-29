Kenya PM blames killing of Muslim cleric on nation's foes

* Odinga says attempt to create division between Christians,
Muslims
* Five people killed in two days of rioting
* Rioters set fire to at least six churches
By Richard Lough and Joseph Akwiri
MOMBASA, Kenya Aug 29 Kenya's prime minister
said on Wednesday the country's enemies were behind the killing
of a Muslim cleric that triggered riots he described as being
conducted by an "underground organisation" to create divisions
between Christians and Muslims.
Aboud Rogo, accused by the United States of helping al
Qaeda-linked Islamist militants in Somalia, was facing charges
in a Kenyan court of possessing weapons when he was shot in his
car by unknown attackers in Mombasa on Monday.
His death unleashed two days of riots in which five people,
including three police officers, were killed.
A measure of calm has returned to Kenya's second-biggest
city, a tourist hub and major Indian Ocean port, as anti-riot
police armed with wooden batons, teargas and automatic rifles
patrolled its busy streets.
"We suspect the hand of the enemies of our country in this,
those who want to create religious animosity," Prime Minister
Raila Odinga told reporters after addressing religious leaders
in the city.
"It is an attempt to try create a division between
Christians and Muslims in our country so that it appears it is a
religious war."
He said Kenya had many enemies, including abroad, after it
sent troops into neighbouring Somalia last October to fight
Islamist militants.
Asked whether the violent reaction in the streets of
Mombasa, which has a big Muslim minority, was organised or just
a spontaneous outpouring of anger the prime minister said:
"Certainly, that is what it looks like."
"Why deliberately attack churches? That must be part of an
organised (reaction). Where did the grenades come from? It
confirms our suspicions that there is a serious underground
organisation conducting this," he said.
Rioters set fire to at least six churches, stoking fears
that the unrest may become more sectarian in a city where
grenade attacks blamed on Somali militants and their
sympathisers have already strained Muslim-Christian relations.
CHURCHES BURNT
The National Council of Churches of Kenya, said in a
statement it had followed with "growing trepidation" the
increasing attacks on Christians and churches.
"The violence appears well planed, pre-meditated, and
systematic. In the last five months alone, 11 churches have been
attacked while attempts were made on others," the group's
general-secretary, Peter Karanja, said.
"Christians have been killed, injured or maimed for life. We
see this as an intentional provocation of Christians to
retaliate."
On Tuesday, mobs of youths fired machineguns at police in
Kisauni, a predominantly Muslim area, just before throwing a
grenade into a police truck, police said. Two Kenyan police
officers and a civilian were killed instantly.
One more police officer died on Wednesday of wounds
inflicted in the grenade blast. One person was killed when the
riots broke out on Monday.
Some 24 people arrested during the riots were charged in a
Mombasa court On Wednesday for assembling illegally and they
were remanded in custody for five days.
Police said they were likely to add more charges of arson
and destruction of property.
Residents, however, accused the police of being
heavy-handed, especially in Majengo, another neighbourhood with
a large Muslim population that had been one of the flashpoints
of violence. Locals were ordered by police to stay in their
houses.
"It is getting better, but police should stop intimidating
people. I closed my shop the whole of yesterday. Today am open
but still very careful. I hear any noise I close immediately,"
said Margaret Mumo, owner of a chemist shop at Sabasaba, near
Majengo.