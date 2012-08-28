版本:
中国
2012年 8月 28日

Policeman, civilian killed in Mombasa grenade attack

MOMBASA, Kenya Aug 28 A Kenyan police officer and a civilian were killed on Tuesday when rioters hurled a grenade at officers who were trying to quell protests in the port city of Mombasa, police said.

The riots broke out on Monday after the killing of a Muslim cleric accused by the United States of helping Islamist militants in Somalia.

"They have attacked our officers with a grenade. They threw it inside their lorry (police truck). Two people are dead, one of them is an officer the other is a civilian," said Benedict Kigen, a senior police intelligence officer in Mombasa.

