UPDATE 1-U.N.'s court says it can rule on Somalia-Kenya boundary case

THE HAGUE Feb 2 The United Nations' highest
court ruled on Thursday it has the authority to adjudicate in a
maritime boundary dispute between Kenya and Somalia over
stretches of the Indian Ocean potentially rich in oil and gas.
Somalia asked the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in
The Hague to rule on the maritime boundaries between the two
coastal nations in 2014 after negotiations over the 100,000
square kilometre stretch of sea floor broke down.
The ruling means Somalia's boundary demarcation claim
against Kenya can proceed, potentially affecting hydrocarbon
exploration and exploitation rights Kenya has already granted in
the roughly triangular area of contested ocean.
Companies that have been awarded Indian Ocean exploration
blocks by Kenya include Tullow, Erin Energy, FAR
and Dominion, though it is not clear if their parcels
lie within the affected area.
Judges rejected Kenya's claim that a 2009 agreement between
the two countries amounted to a commitment to settle the matter
out of court, depriving the court of jurisdiction.
"The court finds that Kenya's preliminary objection to the
jurisdiction of the court must be rejected," presiding judge
Ronny Abraham said, reading from the judgment in the tribunal's
ornate courtroom.
Speaking outside the court, Kenya's Attorney General Githu
Muigai said his country would "vigorously prosecute its case" in
the upcoming hearings on the demarcation dispute, which have yet
to be scheduled.
Kenya had a central role to play in fighting the maritime
security risk from the Al Shabaab Islamist militant group in the
pirate-infested waters, he added, and said the court case would
not change this.
"Kenya maintains the view that litigation can resolve only
one aspect of a wide range of complex issues the parties must
agree upon," he said.
Cases at the ICJ, which rules on disputes between states
over international treaties, can last many years. Its rulings
are binding, though the court has no enforcement powers and
countries have been known to ignore its verdicts.
