Kenya's technology push leaves investors cold

By Drazen Jorgic
NAIROBI, Dec 31 Kenya's technology rush gave
hope that new ideas would help millions of Africans use their
mobile phones to circumvent poor infrastructure but local
start-ups are failing to draw major investors or create profits.
Lack of talent, problems in attaining seed capital and ideas
that cannot be sold to a mass market or easily monetized have so
far held back hundreds of Kenyan start ups.
Many were drawn to the tech sector by the Kenyan
government's push for a "digital future", plentiful Western
donor funding and foreign media coverage about "Africa's Silicon
Savannah".
"From co-founders of Facebook to the biggest tech funds you
can find in Silicon Valley, they've all been here to look and
they have all gone home shaking their heads," said Nikolai
Barnwell, a Nairobi-based director of 88mph, a tech seed fund.
His fund, which has seeded almost 20 companies in east
Africa's biggest economy, is taking a break from investing in
Kenyan start-ups to focus on Nigeria where he believes the tech
ecosystem is more profit-focused and there is less "fluff".
At least 70 percent of start-ups in Kenya are "not earning
enough to maintain business and living expenses for a small
team," according to a recent "Digital Entrepreneurship" survey
by GSMA, a global association of mobile operators. It's survey
contacted more than 230 start-ups across Kenya.
Major exceptions include Wananchi Group, one of east
Africa's biggest cable and internet-based phone companies, which
is valued at over $100 million. Another is Craft Silicon, a
software firm believed to be worth tens of millions.
Safaricom, Kenya's biggest telecoms firm, is a model of how
technology can be used to financially include millions of people
with mobile telephones but without access to traditional
infrastructure such as the banks that are available to the
wealthy or those living in cities.
Safaricom in 2007 pioneered its M-Pesa mobile money transfer
technology, now used across Africa, Asia and Europe. It proved
that money can be made from people who earn a few dollars a day.
It generated revenues worth 27 billion shillings ($300 million)
in the last financial year.
But similar ideas to harness that economic power have been
elusive. Safaricom's chief executive, Bob Collymore, has urged
entrepreneurs to innovate to solve Africa's inherent problems:
access to water, healthcare and education.
"There's no shortage of innovation, there's just a shortage
of useful innovation that meets need," he said in a recent GE
Look Ahead interview.
"NO ROADMAP"
With mobile phone use nearing 80 percent, cheap data and
soaring smartphone uptake, Kenya provides one of sub-Saharan
Africa's most appealing environments for tech entrepreneurs.
Kenyan farmers receive updates on the latest crop prices via
text messages, while coffee-sipping urbanites can shop and hail
taxis through smartphone apps. Yet critics say only a small
percentage of Kenya's 44 million people use these services.
Forced to play catch up on development issues, engineers
hope Africa can jump to the front of the technology revolution.
But Barnwell said talent tends to move into real estate or
banking, sectors which offer huge rewards with less risk,
particularly since many African investors have little
understanding of technology.
"Tech is very risky and there are so many other low lying
fruit for investment, why take the risk with tech," said Dorothy
Gordon director general of the Kofi Annan centre of technology
excellence in Accra, Ghana.
Jeremy Gordon, founder of Nairobi-based Echo Mobile, said
recruiting is tough and tech start-ups spend a large amount of
capital on engineering talent.
"Equity is less attractive to engineers in Kenya when
weighed against salary, which is not surprising given the nature
of the start-up space, availability of funding, and the Kenyan
economy," he said.
Mark Kaigwa, founder of Nairobi-based tech consultancy
Nendo, said Kenyan techies broadly focus on the
business-to-consumer market that grabs headlines even though
most of the profitable start-ups service the
business-to-business segment.
"You have a swarm of developers who are looking at
business-to-consumer apps but with no roadmap," said Kaigwa.
Shortage of investment, a perennial African problem, is
another impediment. Early seed capital provided by the likes of
88mph and a handful of other funds is scarce. And with interest
rates on Kenyan loans often topping 20 percent, bank debt is
expensive.
It is a familiar problem to Echo Mobile's Gordon, who is
seeking to raise up to $1 million for his cloud-based mass
messaging platform that is used in eight countries, including
Sierra Leone, where IBM is conducting Ebola-related community
research through it.
Rather than pitching to Kenya's business elite, Echo Mobile
is currently holding talks with U.S. investors.
"East Africa hasn't seen huge tech acquisitions or other
types of exits, the events that make early stage investments
truly pay off," Gordon said.
But there is hope. African economies continue to expand
rapidly, Safaricom has launched super-fast 4G internet and 19
million Kenyans are expected to own smartphones by end of 2017.
"We will get another chance. People will come back when real
money is ready to be made," said Barnwell.
