UPDATE 1-Kenya, Uganda may decide on oil pipeline route by mid-July

By Edmund Blair
NAIROBI, June 18 Kenya and Uganda could decide
by mid-July on the route for a crude pipeline linking their
newly found oil fields to the Kenyan coast, a vital step for oil
firms to make a final investment decision, a senior Kenyan
ministry official said.
Two possible routes have been proposed, one running through
north Kenya to the coast in the Lamu region and a second
following the route of an existing products pipeline further
south that would run to the port of Mombasa.
Oil executives say they cannot make progress with their
final investment decision on developing discoveries in Uganda
and Kenya until the pipeline route and related costs are clear.
"We told the contractor to do a thorough analysis of the two
routes and when it has done the analysis we will be able to meet
and make a decision," Joseph Njoroge, the principal secretary at
Kenya's energy ministry, told Reuters late on Wednesday.
He said the analysis by Japan's Toyota Tsusho
should be completed in about two weeks, and a decision by Uganda
and Kenya could happen a week or two later.
That means the decision on the route could be taken in
"three weeks to a month" from now, he said, adding that
construction could be completed "by about 2018 or 2019".
Britain's Tullow Oil, with stakes in Uganda and
Kenya, said it expected to decide on whether to proceed with
investment in late 2016, a spokesman said. It has in the past
suggested it could take a decision in early 2016.
France's Total and China's CNOOC are
also investing in Uganda, while Tullow's partner in Kenya is
Africa Oil.
A slide in oil prices in the past year has knocked other oil
projects off the agenda, but analysts say the Kenyan and Ugandan
plans are unlikely to be shelved because they are relatively
easy and cheap to access compared with offshore finds.
Kenya has previously talked of piping oil along a corridor
of land in the north of the country to Lamu, where it wants to
build a new port to serve the region.
It says work on Lamu port has begun, but experts say a spate
of militant attacks in the region that borders Somalia have
raised concerns about security of the pipeline along that route.
Mombasa is an established but also crowded port that already
serves as the main trade gateway for Kenya, Uganda and other
landlocked African states in the region.
