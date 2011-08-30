Kenya Airways says to double fleet in five years

NAIROBI Aug 30 Kenya Airways plans to double its fleet in the next five years as part of a 10-year plan aimed at extending its network to every African nation, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

The airline, 26 percent owned by Air France KLM , aims to connect all African travellers to the rest of the world through its Nairobi hub.

"Our strategy has been to grow in Africa, try and get in all capital cities in Africa and also increase frequencies ... We are looking at doubling our fleet in the next five years," Titus Naikuni told a news conference.

Kenya Airways, which is one of the largest carriers in Africa, along with Ethiopian Airlines and South Africa Airways, operates a fleet of around 27 planes, made up of Boeing aircraft and seven Embraer jets.

Naikuni spoke after signing a confirmation deal with Brazil's Embraer for 10 E-190 jets, due for delivery between July next year through to 2013.

The deal was first announced during the Paris Airshow this year, when Kenya Airways offered a letter of intent.

The Brazilian plane maker has seen steady growth in orders from African carriers, which demand a smaller optimum capacity of 70-120 passengers per plane.

The value of the deal between Kenya Airways and Embraer, which has sold 149 planes to 47 operators in 19 African countries thus far, was not disclosed by both firms.

Kenya Airways signed a deal for the purchase of nine 787-8 Dreamliner planes with Boeing Co in April this year to replace its ageing fleet and expand routes and flight frequencies.

It is in the process of seeking regulatory approval to raise capital to fund the acquisition of the new planes. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Yara Bayoumy and Will Waterman)