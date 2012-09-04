Kenya Airways cuts jobs after court lifts barring order

NAIROBI, Sept 4 Kenya Airways said on Tuesday 126 out of about 600 targeted employees have voluntarily left under a plan to reduce costs, after a court lifted a temporary ban on job cuts at the carrier.

The airline, 26.7 percent owned by Air France KLM, said last month it would shed staff through voluntary retirement, redundancies and outsourcing of non-core roles.

But the Aviation and Allied Workers Union (AAWU), which represents 3,8000 staff at the airline, challenged the cuts in court and secured a restraining order against the company.

The court then lifted the ban, a decision the union's lawyer described as a "travesty" of justice.

"... the staff rationalisation program has been a success with 126, or 21 percent, of the estimated 600 members of staff that will leave the airline volunteering to take up the company's attractive layoff package," the airline said in a statement.

It added the voluntary redundancy scheme would save the company about 1.2 billion shillings annually in labour costs.

Chief Executive Officer and group Managing Director Titus Naikuni said in a statement that staff leaving the airline would get an average payout of up to 2 million shillings ($23,613).

Naikuni said he wanted to reduce an employee cost base of 13.4 billion shillings by 10-15 percent.

AAWU said it would hold a demonstration on Wednesday to protest the cuts.

"We are going to hold a peaceful demonstration tomorrow to the Office of the Prime Minister Raila Odinga demanding he intervene and react over redundancies by the management," chairwoman Perpetua Mponjiwa told Reuters.

"The Kenya Airways management has not followed the laid down procedure to lay off the workers," adding the union would go to court again to seek another court order to bar layoffs.

Naikuni said the airline had followed "labour laws to the letter".

Kenya Airways has said its wage bill more than doubled over the past six years to 13.4 billion shillings while the total number of staff has risen by more than 16 percent to 4,834.

The airline is one of the largest airlines in sub-Saharan Africa alongside Ethiopia Airline and South Africa Airways.