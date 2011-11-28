KEPCO to sell up to $294 mln KEPCO E&C shares - IFR

SEOUL Nov 28 Korea Electric Power Corp plans to sell KEPCO Engineering & Construction shares worth up to 342 billion won ($294 million), IFR reported on Monday.

South Korea's state-run power utility is offering the shares in its subsidiary at 86,100-89,600 won apiece, a discount of up to 3.9 percent to Monday's closing price.

KEPCO is planning to sell 1.91 million shares, equivalent to a 5 percent stake, but the deal size can rise by a further 1.91 million shares if there is sufficient demand, IFR said.

KEPCO holds 29.8 million shares or 78 percent in KEPCO E&C but needs to divest a 20 percent stake before the end of 2012 to meet regulatory requirements.

Morgan Stanley is sole foreign bookrunner with three domestic bookrunners, IFR said. ($1 = 1164.7000 Korean won) (Reporting by Daniel Stanton and Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)