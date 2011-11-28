KEPCO to sell up to $294 mln KEPCO E&C shares - IFR

SEOUL Nov 28 Korea Electric Power Corp
plans to sell KEPCO Engineering & Construction
shares worth up to 342 billion won ($294 million),
IFR reported on Monday.
South Korea's state-run power utility is offering the shares
in its subsidiary at 86,100-89,600 won apiece, a discount of up
to 3.9 percent to Monday's closing price.
KEPCO is planning to sell 1.91 million shares, equivalent to
a 5 percent stake, but the deal size can rise by a further 1.91
million shares if there is sufficient demand, IFR said.
KEPCO holds 29.8 million shares or 78 percent in KEPCO E&C
but needs to divest a 20 percent stake before the end of 2012 to
meet regulatory requirements.
Morgan Stanley is sole foreign bookrunner with three
domestic bookrunners, IFR said.
($1 = 1164.7000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Daniel Stanton and Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by
Ju-min Park; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)