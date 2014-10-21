UPDATE 1-Keppel Corp Q3 profit falls 9 pct, pulled down by weak property arm

* Q3 net falls 9 pct to S$414 mln
* Net pulled down by property arm's 37 pct pretax decline
* Offshore and marine segment pretax profit rises 27 pct
SINGAPORE, Oct 21 Singaporean industrial
conglomerate Keppel Corp Ltd reported a 9 percent fall
in profit in the third quarter, pulled down by weak sales in its
property division at home and in China.
Net profit in July-September was S$414 million ($325.8
million), Keppel said in a statement on Tuesday. Pretax profit
rose 27 percent in its offshore and marine arm, but fell 37
percent in its property division.
Property sales weakened in China and Singapore, the
company's core property markets, where the governments have been
trying to curb rapid rises in prices.
In the offshore and marine business, where Keppel builds oil
rigs and vessels, Keppel said the need for international oil
companies (IOCs) to keep spending on drilling remains strong
over the long term, even as they are cutting capital expenditure
after a period of heavy investment.
"We believe that with the depleting (oil) reserves and aging
(rig) fleet, the industry fundamentals are still strong," said
Chief Executive Loh Chin Hua in a prepared speech to investors.
"IOCs are kicking the can down the road but at some point
they would have to spend to replenish reserves, and drilling
contractors would have to replace their old fleet with new,
safer and technologically superior rigs."
Keppel, the world's largest builder of jack-up rigs - rigs
which stand on the sea bed - said its offshore and marine
division received S$3.7 billion worth of new orders in the year
to date, taking its outstanding order book to S$12.7 billion. At
the end of 2013, Keppel's order book stood at S$14.2 billion.
Shares of Keppel rose nearly 1 percent to S$9.70 on Tuesday.
The stock has fallen 13 percent so far this year and is on
course for its sharpest annual fall since 2008. By comparison,
the benchmark Straits Times Index this year has risen
nearly 1 percent.
($1 = 1.2707 Singapore dollar)
