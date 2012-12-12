版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 12日 星期三 18:06 BJT

Singapore's Keppel says wins Mexico rig orders worth $420 mln

SINGAPORE Dec 12 Singapore's Keppel Corp Ltd , the world's largest rigbuilder, said it has secured an order from a unit of Mexico's national oil company to build two jackup rigs worth $420 million.

The two rigs are scheduled for delivery in the first quarter of 2015 to PEMEX Exploracion y Produccion, a subsidiary of Mexico's Petroleos Mexicanos, the world's fourth-largest crude oil producer.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐