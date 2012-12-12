Singapore's Keppel says wins Mexico rig orders worth $420 mln

BRIEF-Westar Energy expects to settle the issuance, sale of $300 mln of some bonds
* Westar Energy -on March 6, 2017, expect to settle issuance and sale of $300 million in aggregate principal amount of first mortgage bonds, 3.100% series due 2027
SINGAPORE Dec 12 Singapore's Keppel Corp Ltd , the world's largest rigbuilder, said it has secured an order from a unit of Mexico's national oil company to build two jackup rigs worth $420 million.
The two rigs are scheduled for delivery in the first quarter of 2015 to PEMEX Exploracion y Produccion, a subsidiary of Mexico's Petroleos Mexicanos, the world's fourth-largest crude oil producer.
* MFC Bancorp Ltd says Michael Smith, its managing director, has been appointed as company's interim president and chief executive officer
* Community Health Systems announces definitive agreement to divest Anniston, Alabama Hospital