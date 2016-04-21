Kering's Gucci grows less than expected in Q1

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
PARIS, April 21 French luxury group Kering's flagship Gucci brand posted a lower-than-expected rise in first-quarter sales on Thursday.
Gucci posted 3.1 percent growth in comparable sales, below analysts' expectations of 5 to 6 percent and slowing from 4.8 percent growth in the last quarter of 2015.
Kering's second luxury brand Bottega Veneta posted an 8.3 percent drop in comparable sales, suffering from its strong exposure to Asian clientele.
The luxury goods industry has had a difficult start to the year, partly due to the Chinese economic slowdown and a sharp drop in tourist traffic in shopping hotspots such as Paris, Milan and Hong Kong and Macau. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander and Pascale Denis; editing by Michel Rose)
NEW YORK, Jan 17 Thesys Technologies LLC has been chosen to build and run a massive stock and options trading database ordered by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission aimed at helping regulators police the increasingly fast, fragmented and complex markets.
* Bats Global Markets Inc says Deutsche Asset Management, proshares and cambria have switched a total of 15 etfs to bats since late december Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: