UPDATE 2-Obama expected to nominate Kerry to head State Department

* Senator has support from Republicans as well as Democrats
* Move comes after U.N. Ambassador Susan Rice withdrew
* Obama seen closing in on Hagel for Pentagon post
By Steve Holland and Matt Spetalnick
WASHINGTON, Dec 15 U.S. President Barack Obama
is expected to nominate Senate Foreign Relations Committee
Chairman John Kerry to succeed Hillary Clinton as secretary of
state, sources familiar with the process said on Saturday.
Kerry, the Democratic nominee for president in 2004 and a
stalwart Obama supporter, had been widely tipped as the likely
candidate for top U.S. diplomat following the withdrawal last
week of U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Susan Rice.
The announcement of Kerry's nomination could come as early
as mid-week, according to one source knowledgeable of the
situation, although it could also be delayed to avoid the
impression of an overly-hasty return to politics following the
massacre at a Connecticut elementary school on Friday.
The source said the White House is leaning toward unveiling
Kerry's nomination as part of a high-profile package that would
include his pick for defense secretary.
Former Republican U.S. Senator Chuck Hagel is the top
candidate to take over the Pentagon and the White House's
vetting process for him is virtually complete, the source said.
Obama met Hagel at the White House on Dec. 3 to discuss the
post and has also spoken to Vice President Joe Biden, the source
said.
While Obama is said to be generally comfortable with Hagel's
foreign policy views, there is some concern within the
administration that his record of occasional criticism of Israel
could create problems in the confirmation process.
CLINTON ILL
Clinton, consistently rated as the most popular of Obama's
cabinet, intends to step down toward the end of January when
Obama is sworn in for a second term. The State Department said
on Saturday she was recovering from a concussion suffered after
she became dehydrated with a stomach virus..
There is widespread speculation that Clinton will seek the
Democratic nomination for president in 2016.
Kerry's nomination would close the books on a political
firestorm that engulfed Rice, the candidate seen as the early
favorite for the top diplomatic job.
A close Obama confidante, Rice withdrew her name from
consideration after heavy fire from Republicans for remarks she
made in the aftermath of a Sept. 11 attack on the U.S. mission
in Benghazi, Libya, in which four Americans were killed,
including Ambassador Chris Stevens.
Republicans have criticized the Obama administration for its
early public explanations of the attack, and trained most of
their firepower on Rice, who went on television to say that
preliminary information suggested the assault was the result of
protests over an anti-Muslim video made in California rather
than a premeditated strike.
Rice, defended by Obama and other senior members of the
administration, said on Thursday she was withdrawing her name
from consideration to avoid a potentially lengthy and disruptive
confirmation process in the U.S. Senate.
Kerry, known both nationally through his presidential run
and in the U.S. Senate where he has long been a senior
Democratic powerbroker, offers no such challenges.
After losing narrowly to Republican George W. Bush in the
2004 presidential election, Kerry forged a new identity as a
congressional leader on foreign policy, often serving as a
low-profile emissary for the White House.
Even Republicans in Congress said they expected their
colleague to sail through the confirmation process.
"I think John Kerry would be an excellent appointment and
would be easily confirmed by his colleagues," Maine Republican
Senator Susan Collins said recently.
Kerry's departure from the Senate forces the Democrats to
defend his seat.
The just-defeated but still-popular Massachusetts Republican
Senator Scott Brown, who took office in early 2010 after winning
the last special election for a Massachusetts seat, is widely
expected to run for Kerry's seat if he leaves.
Republicans criticized Rice for being too much of a
political ally of Obama's rather a stateswoman. But Kerry has
his own close ties to the Democratic president.
Kerry supported his fellow senator early in his 2008
presidential campaign and was a leading contender to be Obama's
first secretary of state.
He served as an important ally in the Senate after Obama won
the White House and has also played important supportive roles
for the White House in foreign policy. Obama sent Kerry to
Afghanistan in 2009, when he helped talk President Hamid Karzai
into agreeing to a runoff election.