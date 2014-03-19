French court of appeal upholds Kerviel conviction

BRIEF-PacWest Bancorp Q1 earnings per share $0.65
* PacWest Bancorp announces results for the first quarter 2017
PARIS, March 19 France's highest court of appeal upheld former Societe Generale trader Jerome Kerviel's criminal conviction and three-year jail sentence over massive market bets that brought the French bank to the brink of collapse in 2008.
However, the court overturned a civil ruling that demanded Kerviel pay a fine of 4.9 billion euros ($6.8 billion) that matched the bank's losses when it unwound the trader's mammoth positions in the midst of the financial crisis. A new civil trial will take place before the Versailles Appeals Court to decide on eventual damages. ($1 = 0.7188 Euros) (Reporting by Chine Labbe; Writing by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Andrew Callus)
* Westport Fuel Systems announces the signing of a definitive agreement to sell its APU assets for usd$70 million
* JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd- company's cumulative module shipments to India reached milestone of 1GW of capacity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: