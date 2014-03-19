RPT-French court of appeal upholds Kerviel conviction

BRIEF-PacWest Bancorp Q1 earnings per share $0.65
* PacWest Bancorp announces results for the first quarter 2017
(repeats to reach more customers with no changes to text)
PARIS, March 19 France's highest court of appeal upheld former Societe Generale trader Jerome Kerviel's criminal conviction and three-year jail sentence over massive market bets that brought the French bank to the brink of collapse in 2008.
However, the court overturned a civil ruling that demanded Kerviel pay a fine of 4.9 billion euros ($6.8 billion) that matched the bank's losses when it unwound the trader's mammoth positions in the midst of the financial crisis. A new civil trial will take place before the Versailles Appeals Court to decide on eventual damages. ($1 = 0.7188 Euros) (Reporting by Chine Labbe; Writing by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Andrew Callus)
* PacWest Bancorp announces results for the first quarter 2017
* Westport Fuel Systems announces the signing of a definitive agreement to sell its APU assets for usd$70 million
* JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd- company's cumulative module shipments to India reached milestone of 1GW of capacity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: