版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 3月 19日 星期三 21:22 BJT

RPT-French court of appeal upholds Kerviel conviction

(repeats to reach more customers with no changes to text)

PARIS, March 19 France's highest court of appeal upheld former Societe Generale trader Jerome Kerviel's criminal conviction and three-year jail sentence over massive market bets that brought the French bank to the brink of collapse in 2008.

However, the court overturned a civil ruling that demanded Kerviel pay a fine of 4.9 billion euros ($6.8 billion) that matched the bank's losses when it unwound the trader's mammoth positions in the midst of the financial crisis. A new civil trial will take place before the Versailles Appeals Court to decide on eventual damages. ($1 = 0.7188 Euros) (Reporting by Chine Labbe; Writing by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Andrew Callus)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐