Keryx drug improves phosphorus, iron in kidney patients -trial

* Amazon Japan has teamed with physical retailers on quick shipment of items purchased by premium customers - Nikkei
July 24 A pivotal trial of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc's experimental drug Zerenex showed that it improved levels of serum phosphorus and iron in patients on kidney dialysis, according to results published on Thursday.
The trial involved 441 patients, according to the Journal of the American Society of Nephrology, which published the results.
Over the four-week efficacy assessment period, mean serum phosphorus for Zerenex patients dropped by 2.2 milligrams per deciliter compared with placebo patients, the trial showed.
Most patients with kidney disease that requires dialysis need chronic treatment with phosphate-binding agents to lower and maintain serum phosphorus at acceptable levels.
The study found that, if approved, Zerenex would be the only phosphate binder that also increases iron stores, reducing the need for other drugs to treat anemia.
Side effects experienced by patients treated with Zerenex included diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and constipation. Serious adverse events were reported in 39.1 percent of the Zerenex patients and 49 percent of patients in the control group.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which earlier this year cited manufacturing information as the reason for a three-month extension of its review of Zerenex, is expected to decide by Sept. 7 whether to approve the drug.
* As of March 31, 2017, AUM by asset manager were $403.0 billion for principal global investors - SEC filing
* PG&E Corp - Former-CEO, current executive chair of board Anthony Earley Jr's 2016 compensation was $11.7 million versus $12.2 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pehzBs) Further company coverage: