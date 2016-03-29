Keryx says anemia drug succeeds in study of kidney patients

March 29 Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc
on Tuesday said its drug to treat iron deficiency anemia in
chronic kidney disease patients not yet requiring dialysis met
the goals of a late stage clinical trial, potentially paving the
way for an expanded approval of the treatment.
In the 16-week study of 234 patients with moderate to severe
kidney disease, 52 percent of those who received Keryx's ferric
citrate saw their hemoglobin levels rise by at least 1 gram per
deciliter (g/dl) of blood during the trial. That compared with
19 percent in the placebo group who experienced a 1g/dl
increase.
The initial results for the oral, iron-based drug were both
statistically significant and clinically meaningful, the company
said.
Based on the study of patients who had not adequately
responded to or were unable to tolerate current oral iron
therapies, Keryx said it would apply in the third quarter for an
expanded approval with U.S. regulators for ferric citrate in
moderate to advanced chronic kidney patients not dependent on
dialysis.
The drug was previously approved under the brand name
Auryxia to lower the amount of phosphate in the blood of chronic
kidney disease patients on dialysis.
An estimated 1.6 million people in the United States suffer
from stage 3 to stage 5 non-dialysis dependent chronic kidney
disease and iron deficiency anemia, Keryx said.
Side effects were primarily mild to moderate and included
diarrhea, constipation and nausea. Twelve of 31 ferric citrate
patients who discontinued treatment did so because of side
effects, the company reported.
Two patients in the drug group died during the study, but
researchers deemed those deaths to be unrelated to the
treatment.
The drug also met secondary goals of the trial compared with
placebo, including mean change in hemoglobin and proportion of
patients with a durable response, Keryx reported.
"We believe that the ability to treat iron deficiency
anemia, managing hemoglobin and iron levels, could have an
important effect on the way kidney specialists treat these
patients," Keryx Chief Medical Officer John Neylan said in a
statement.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot, editing by G Crosse)