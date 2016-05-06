Keter Plastic shortlists three buyout funds for $1.5 bln deal - sources

LONDON May 6 Three private equity funds are vying to buy Israeli outdoor furniture maker Keter Plastic in a deal that values the family-held business at about $1.5 billion, two sources close to the sale process said.

Keter's 73-year-old owner, Sami Sagol, and his advisers have selected U.S. buyout fund Carlyle and European private equity houses BC Partners and CVC to submit binding offers ahead of the summer, the sources said.

Keter specialises in resin-based storage solutions, do-it-yourself products and household goods, including plastic garden sheds and bathroom cabinets.

Sagol is working with Rothschild, the sources said, to find a buyer for the business which was founded by his father Joseph in 1948.

Carlyle, BC Partners and CVC declined to comment. Keter was not immediately available for comment.

The buyout funds are performing in-depth due diligence on the Herzliya-based company, which sells its plastic storage products and garden furniture in 90 countries.

Keter Plastic, part of Keter Group, could be valued at more than 10 times its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of $130 million-150 million, the sources said.

Sagol, who was born in Turkey and moved to Israel at the age of 15, has turned Keter Group from a small workshop in Jaffa into a global provider of household products to about 25,000 international retail outlets.

The company operates 29 plants in Israel, Europe and the United States and employs about 1,400 people in Israel. (Editing by David Clarke)