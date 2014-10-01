Canada's Club Coffee sues Keurig Green Mountain for $600 mln

GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro scales 5-mth peak on French election relief
* Macron wins first round in French election, far ahead in polls
Oct 1 Canada's Club Coffee said it was suing K-cup coffee pod maker Keurig Green Mountain Inc for engaging in anti-competitive measures to maintain a near monopoly and keep single-serve coffee prices artificially high.
Club Coffee is seeking $600 million in damages and said Keurig was spreading "baseless and disparaging lies" about competitors' coffee pods to mislead consumers and coerce third parties into exclusive agreements.
Keurig was not immediately reachable for comment outside of regular U.S. business hours. (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey and Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)
* Macron wins first round in French election, far ahead in polls
NEW YORK, April 23 U.S. stock futures opened sharply higher on Sunday after centrist Emmanuel Macron took the first round of voting in the French presidential election.
* Deal immediately accretive and expected to generate high single-digit accretion to adjusted EPS in fiscal year 2019 to Becton Dickinson