UPDATE 4-K-Cup maker Keurig to be taken private for $13.9 bln

* Deal will create coffee giant, second only to Nestle
* Offer of $92/share is at 78 pct premium
* Keurig shares trading at $89.89
* Coca-Cola to cash out of 17.4 pct stake
(Adds analyst comments, market share data)
By Sruthi Ramakrishnan and Martinne Geller
Dec 7 Keurig Green Mountain Inc, the
maker of K-Cup single-serve coffee pods, said on Monday it would
be bought by an investor group led by Germany's JAB Holding Co
(JAB) for about $13.9 billion, creating a global coffee giant.
The deal, pitched at a rich 78 percent premium to Keurig's
Friday close, is the latest by JAB as it seeks to become a
formidable competitor to world coffee market leader Nestle SA
.
The acquisition will make JAB the leader in the $6.1 billion
North American single-serve coffee market, in which Nestle has a
small presence.
JAB formed a joint venture in July called Jacobs Douwe
Egberts - now the largest pure-play coffee company - by
combining its D.E. Master Blenders 1753 business with the coffee
business of Mondelez International Inc.
JAB, the investment vehicle of the billionaire Reimann
family of Germany, bought U.S. coffee companies Caribou Coffee
Co and Peet's Coffee & Tea in 2012.
Shares of Keurig, which until Monday had dropped more than
60 percent this year, were trading at $89.89 shortly after the
opening, below the offer price of $92.00 per share.
The stock, which last traded at $92 in May, is heavily
shorted, with nearly 13 percent of the total float held by
investors who had bet that the stock would fall.
As of Oct. 21, those holding short positions included David
Einhorn's Greenlight Capital.
"The 78 percent premium should keep other bidders at bay,"
SunTrust Robinson Humphrey analyst William Chappell wrote in a
client note.
Coca-Cola Co, Keurig's biggest single shareholder,
said it would receive cash for its 17.4 percent stake in the
Vermont-based company. The stake is valued at about $2.4 billion
at the offer price. Coke's shares were little changed.
Many analysts had thought Coke would eventually buy the
company after it bought a 10 percent stake in Keurig last year
and added to its holding this year.
"It's a demanding valuation," said Vontobel analyst
Jean-Philippe Bertschy, who estimates the deal price represents
a multiple of about 15 times EBITDA. The stock was trading
around 8 times EBITDA last week, he said.
Bertschy, however, said the deal would have a minimal impact
on Nestle as its Nespresso and Dolce Gusto brands are small in
the U.S. single-serve coffee market.
The North American single-serve coffee market accounts for
about 40 percent of the $15 billion global market, according to
market research firm Euromonitor International. Keurig is the
leader in North America with a 61 percent market share.
However, the company has struggled with declining sales of
its single-serve coffee pods and brewers due to intense
competition. Its stock had lost more than 60 percent of its
market value this year up to Friday's close.
Keurig's latest countertop device, a cold drink brewer
developed with Coke called Keurig Kold, has also failed to
excite buyers since its launch in September.
JAB is acquiring Keurig in partnership with investors who
are already shareholders in Jacobs Douwe Egberts, including
Mondelez and entities affiliated with BDT Capital Partners.
JAB's other holdings include controlling stakes in cosmetics
company Coty Inc and luxury goods makers Jimmy Choo
.
The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2016.
BofA Merrill Lynch and Credit Suisse provided fairness
opinions to Keurig Green Mountain.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru and Martinne
Geller in London; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)