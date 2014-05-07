Keurig Green Mountain expands Smucker deal, reports higher profit

BRIEF-OCEAN BIO-CHEM SAYS Q1 SALES ROSE 24 PCT TO $8.4 MLN
* OCEAN BIO-CHEM, INC. REPORTS RECORD FIRST QUARTER- NET SALES
May 7 Keurig Green Mountain Inc on Wednesday said it was expanding its partnership with J.M. Smucker Co with a multiyear agreement to make and sell Folgers and other Smucker brands in formats that work with new Keurig brewing systems.
Keurig also said net income rose 22.4 percent to $162.3 million, or $1.03 per share, in its fiscal second quarter, ended March 29, from $132.4 million, or 87 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net sales rose 9.7 percent to $1.1 billion, while analysts expected $1.05 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
* OCEAN BIO-CHEM, INC. REPORTS RECORD FIRST QUARTER- NET SALES
LONDON, April 24 MSCI's gauge of global stocks hit an all-time high on Monday as abating political risk after a market-friendly outcome to the first round of the French presidential election stoked a risk-on rally.
NEW YORK, April 24 The lawyer representing Dr. David Dao, who was dragged from a United Airlines plane, said he will also represent a woman whose clash with an American Airlines flight attendant went viral over the weekend.