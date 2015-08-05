Keurig quarterly profit falls 27 pct

Aug 5 Keurig Green Mountain Inc, the
maker of K-Cup single-serve coffee pods, reported a 27 percent
fall in quarterly profit as it grapples with
slower-than-expected adoption of its new brewers.
Net income attributable to Keurig fell to $113.6
million, or 73 cents a share, in the third quarter ended June 27
from $155.2 million, or 94 cents a share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 5.2 percent to $969.5 million.
The company also authorized the additional repurchase of up
to $1 billion in shares over the next two years.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru and Anjali Athavaley
in New York; Editing by Savio D'Souza)