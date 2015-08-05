UPDATE 2-Keurig to cut 5 pct of workforce as revenue misses targets

(Adds forecast reduction, share price)
By Anjali Athavaley and Subrat Patnaik
Aug 5 Keurig Green Mountain Inc said on
Wednesday that it expects to reduce its workforce by about 5
percent and lowered its annual sales and earnings-per-share
forecasts as the company grapples with declining sales of its
brewers and single-serve coffee pods.
The company said it now expects a sales decline of low to
mid-single digits in fiscal 2015 and an adjusted
earnings-per-share drop in the low-teens, compared with the
prior year.
In May, Keurig said it expected revenue to be flat to up
low-single digits and adjusted earnings per share to decline
mid-single digits.
Keurig shares fell 27.6 percent in after-hours trading to
$54.25.
Keurig said the workforce reductions are part of a plan to cut
$300 million in costs over the next three years with roughly
$100 million in savings in fiscal 2016. Keurig had 6,600
employees in its fiscal year 2014, according to the company's
website.
Keurig's net income fell to $113.6 million, or 73 cents a
share, in the third quarter ended June 27 from $155.2 million,
or 94 cents a share a year earlier. When adjusted for items such
as legal expenses and acquisitions, the company earned 80 cents
a share.
Revenue fell 5.2 percent to $969.5 million.
Analysts were expecting adjusted earnings of 79 cents a
share and revenue of $1.04 billion.
"While we are not pleased with our revenue growth, we
delivered earnings at the high end of our previous guidance,"
Keurig Chief Executive Officer Brian Kelley said in a statement.
"We are taking decisive actions to adapt and compete more
effectively in today's rapidly evolving, dynamic marketplace."
Pod sales fell 1 percent in the quarter while sales of
brewers and accessories were down 26 percent.
On a conference call with analysts, Kelley attributed the
sales declines to slower-than-expected adoption of brewers and
more competition in the market for single-serve pods as other
companies in the space stepped up promotions.
The company also authorized the additional repurchase of up
to $1 billion in shares over the next two years.
Keurig said that based on preliminary estimates, it expects
modest growth in fiscal 2016 in its hot drinks business when
adjusted for one-off items. It expects that its investment in
Keurig Kold, its new cold beverage system, will be at least $100
million.
Keurig has heralded the new machine as giving it access to a
$50 billion market for cold beverages in the United States, but
the Kold system has faced skepticism from some investors who
point to waning consumer enthusiasm for soft drinks.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru and Anjali Athavaley
in New York; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Lisa Shumaker)