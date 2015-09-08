INSIGHT-Tax exemption may be key to move of Keurig's coffee buying to Switzerland

| NEW YORK, Sept 8
NEW YORK, Sept 8 When Keurig Green Mountain Inc
said last December it was shifting its coffee buying
operation to Lausanne in Switzerland from its headquarters in
Waterbury, Vermont, it said the move would establish the company
as a "global beverage player."
The seller of brewing machines and single-serve coffee pods
said nothing about a little-known exemption in the U.S. tax code
that for many years has benefited Starbucks Corp and
other U.S. companies who trade in some commodities.
In internal presentations, Keurig said the move was aimed at
expanding into the European market and gaining access to
Switzerland's talent pool of coffee traders, one source familiar
with the transition told Reuters. But as the move took shape it
became clear that tax savings were a key part of the plan, this
person said.
Accountants and professors specializing in taxation told
Reuters that Keurig is positioned to benefit from the 1970s-era
exemption for commodities trading. By moving coffee buying,
Keurig can also shift some income to Lausanne, where the tax
rate is less than 10 percent. In Vermont, it faces a U.S.
federal corporate income tax rate of up to 35 percent, and a
state tax rate of up to 8.5 percent.
Keurig's new Swiss operation will be able to record profits
by purchasing green coffee beans at one price, and selling them
at a markup to the North American businesses that roast the
coffee and sell it to consumers, the source said. This
effectively shifts profits from the U.S. parent company to the
Swiss entity in an entirely legal maneuver.
"The fact that Keurig is doing this is pretty clearly due to
a loophole in the law that doesn't make a whole lot of sense,"
said Matt Gardner, executive director of the Institute on
Taxation and Economic Policy, a nonpartisan Washington, D.C.
think tank.
A Keurig spokeswoman declined to comment in response to a
list of questions emailed by Reuters. When Reuters first
reported the shift to Switzerland last December, the company
declined to predict how its tax bill would be affected. Its
overall effective tax rate in the fiscal year to September 2014
was 35.4 percent.
The U.S. tax code normally prohibits this type of activity,
requiring foreign subsidiaries that act as buying agents for
U.S.-based parents to send profits back to the United States to
be taxed.
But in 1975, Congress added an exemption, allowing offshore
subsidiaries to keep profits abroad if they came from the trade
of four commodities: black pepper, cocoa, coconut and tea.
Coffee, bananas and crude rubber were added in 1978. [For
history of the exemption, see factbox: ID:nL1N11D0WC]
Clearly, there are benefits to operating in Switzerland
besides tax savings. At least half the 90 million bags of coffee
traded each year goes through Switzerland-based companies,
according to the Swiss Trading and Shipping Association, and the
country is a center for commodity finance and logistics.
Still, the tax exemption provides an incentive for Keurig,
the tax experts said. Starbucks made a similar move in 2001,
establishing Starbucks Coffee Trading Company in Lausanne. A
source familiar with that move said the agricultural commodities
exemption was a key factor.
In a written statement in response to questions from Reuters
about its arrangement, Starbucks said "we comply with all
relevant tax rules, laws, OECD (Organization for Economic
Co-operation and Development) guidelines and pay a global
effective tax rate of 34 percent."
There is a downside to the tax strategy that can be
associated with the shift. The profits will need to be kept
offshore, as once they are brought back to the U.S. they can be
taxed. That is fine if a company needs the money for a big
expansion overseas - which was the case with Starbucks in the
past 14 years.
Keurig, which did 87 percent of its business in the United
States last year, and almost all the rest in Canada, has said
overseas growth is a "key element" of its business strategy and
last year began introducing its brewers in the United Kingdom,
South Korea, Australia and Sweden, according to a corporate
filing.
Keurig has previously said a small group of staff would move
from the U.S. to Switzerland but it has declined to be specific
about how many positions will be eliminated in Vermont, telling
local media it will be fewer than 100. Keurig Trading has been
hiring several buyers in Switzerland from Swiss commodities
traders.
While Keurig Trading will be arranging the shipment of beans
from places like Brazil or Colombia to where they are roasted
and sold, the coffee's trajectory will not change and there are
unlikely to be any beans physically passing through Switzerland.
That has largely been the case for Starbucks, according to
several sources with knowledge of the arrangement.
It is unclear how much tax Keurig, whose shares have been
sinking for much of this year because of a drop in sales, will
save in the move. The tax specialists interviewed said it was
difficult to estimate Keurig's total tax savings without knowing
the internal transfer price at which the Swiss arm sells coffee
to the U.S. parent, which Keurig has declined to disclose. In
its last fiscal year, Keurig committed to buying $407.7 million
worth of coffee.
During a 2012 investigation into Starbucks' United Kingdom
tax payments, Member of Parliament Margaret Hodge accused the
world's largest coffee chain of "exporting your profits to
minimize your tax."
Starbucks' then-chief financial officer Troy Alstead
testified that its Swiss operation charges other Starbucks
entities a 20 percent markup on beans, which coffee traders say
is well above industry norms of more like 1-2 percent.
When the exemption was introduced in the 1970s, industry
lobbyists argued it was necessary because the commodities
included were not grown in the United States in "commercially
marketable quantities."
That logic might make sense if the companies set up
subsidiaries in countries where the agricultural commodities are
grown and paid local taxes there, the experts said. But in
reality, buying subsidiaries are normally set up in places like
Switzerland, which have "no connection to where the commodity is
grown or where it is destined," said Bret Wells, associate law
professor at the University of Houston.
In addition to Starbucks and Keurig, companies with Swiss
trading subsidiaries that could benefit from the exemption
include spice seller McCormick & Co, the largest U.S.
importer of black pepper, and Chiquita Brands International, the
largest U.S. importer of bananas, which is owned by Brazilian
juice company Cutrale Group and investment firm Safra Group.
McCormick and Chiquita did not respond to requests for comment.
"It doesn't make sense. I don't know why it's there," said
Larry Pollack, tax partner at KPMG in New York, who said he once
advised a client to take advantage of the exemption. "Someone
must have had a strong lobby back then."
(Reporting by Luc Cohen; Editing by Josephine Mason and Martin
Howell)