Keurig profit jumps 11 pct as portion pack sales rise

Nov 19 Keurig Green Mountain Inc reported an 11 percent jump in quarterly profit, largely helped by higher sales of its K-Cup coffee portion packs.

The maker of the K-Cup single-serve coffee pod said net income attributable to Keurig rose to $141.1 million, or 86 cents per share, in its fiscal fourth quarter ended Sept. 27 from $127 million, or 83 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, it earned 90 cents per share.

Revenue rose 14 percent to $1.2 billion.

Separately, the company said Chief Financial Officer Frances Rathke would leave in 2015. (Reporting by Nayan Das in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
