PepsiCo to buy probiotic drinks maker KeVita

Nov 22 PepsiCo Inc said on Tuesday it
would buy health beverage maker KeVita Inc, in an effort to
diversify its soft drinks business and tap health conscious
consumers.
California-based KeVita offers more than two dozen flavors
of probiotic drinks, and all its drinks are certified organic,
gluten-free and vegan, PepsiCo said in a statement.
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Earlier on Tuesday, soft-drinks maker Dr Pepper Snapple
Group Inc said it would buy antioxidant beverages maker
Bai Brands LLC for $1.7 billion.
Reuters reported last month that Pepsi was nearing a deal to
buy KeVita.
(Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai
Sachin Ravikumar)