UPDATE 1-KeyCorp Q4 profit beats Wall Street estimates

Jan 24 Midwestern bank KeyCorp posted a quarterly profit that beat Wall Street estimates as credit quality in its markets continued to improve and it released money set aside to cover bad loans.

The Cleveland-based bank earned $194 million, or 20 cents per share, compared with $279 million, or 32 cents per share, a year ago.

The lender earned 21 cents a share from continuing operations in the quarter.

Analysts, on average, had expected KeyCorp to earn 20 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The bank released $22 million from funds set aside to cover loan losses.

Shares of the company closed at $8.11 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.