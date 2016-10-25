KeyCorp quarterly profit falls about 22 pct

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 25 U.S. regional bank KeyCorp reported a 22.1 percent fall in quarterly profit as non-interest expenses jumped about 49.4 percent.
Cleveland, Ohio-based KeyCorp said net income attributable to common shareholders fell to $166 million in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $213 million a year earlier.
Earnings per share fell to 17 cents from 26 cents. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
