KeyCorp quarterly profit falls about 22 pct

Oct 25 U.S. regional bank KeyCorp reported a 22.1 percent fall in quarterly profit as non-interest expenses jumped about 49.4 percent.

Cleveland, Ohio-based KeyCorp said net income attributable to common shareholders fell to $166 million in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $213 million a year earlier.

Earnings per share fell to 17 cents from 26 cents. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

