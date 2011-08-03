UPDATE 1-Keyera Q2 profit dips 8 pct

BRIEF-BGC Partners Q4 earnings per share $0.06
* BGC Partners reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
Aug 3 Canadian natural gas company Keyera Corp posted a lower quarterly profit on weak natural gas prices.
The net profit fell to C$33.1 million ($34.3 million), or 47 Canadian cents per share, compared with C$36.3 million, or 54 Canadian cents per share, a year ago.
The company raised its quarterly dividend by 7 percent to 48 Canadian cents per share, compared with last year.
Excess supply in North America led to weak natural gas prices NGc1, which averaged $4.38 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) during April-June, up just about 3 percent from last year.
Keyera said it expects 2011 growth capital investment, excluding acquisitions, of C$100-C$130 million.
Shares of the Calgary-based company closed at C$42.84 on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
($1 = 0.965 Canadian Dollars) (Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore)
* Ford Motor - National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is continuing to conduct its evaluation with respect to the model year 2022-2025 standards
Feb 9 Corn Flakes maker Kellogg Co's adjusted quarterly profit topped Wall Street estimates, helped by cost cuts and improving demand for its snack products in the United States, its largest market.