UPDATE 1-Keyera to buy iso-octane facility for $198 mln

Dec 8 Canada's Keyera Corp said
it will buy Alberta EnviroFuels, an iso-octane manufacturing
business jointly owned by subsidiaries of Finland's Neste Oil
Oyj and Chevron Corp, for $198 million.
The deal, which includes a 13,600 barrel per day iso-octane
manufacturing facility and sales contracts with major refiners,
is expected to close early next year, Keyera said in a
statement.
Iso-octane, a key requirement for Keyera's natural gas
liquids business, is a low emission, high octane gasoline
blending component derived from butane.
Alberta EnviroFuels -- the largest iso-octane manufacturing
facility in the world -- ships the component to Chevron's
Burnaby, British Columbia refinery and to customers in
California.
Calgary-based Keyera, which operates one of the largest
natural gas midstream businesses in Canada, expects maintenance
costs of about C$6-C$9 million per year.