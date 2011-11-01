UPDATE 1-Keyera posts higher Q3 profit

(Follows alerts)
Nov 1 Canadian natural gas company Keyera Corp
posted a higher quarterly profit, helped by strong
performance across its business segments, and raised its
dividend for the second time this year.
For the third quarter, the company earned C$38.6 million, or
54 Canadian cents a share, compared with C$19.8 million, or 29
Canadian cents a share, in the year-ago period.
The company increased its monthly dividend to 17 Canadian
cents a share from 16 Canadian cents.
For the third quarter, the company's total growth capital
investment was C$22.6 million.
For 2012, the company expects capital investments, excluding
acquisitions, to be C$125-C$175 million.
Shares of the Calgary-based company closed at C$45.50 on
Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)