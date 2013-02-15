KEYreit board rejects Huntingdon Capital's partial bid

TORONTO Feb 15 KEYreit, which owns
small retail properties across Canada, on Friday rejected an
unsolicited partial takeover bid from Huntingdon Capital Corp
, saying the proposal was inadequate, coercive and
highly opportunistic.
"The partial offer fails to provide unitholders with an
appropriate control premium for the units purchased, and
provides no premium for units not purchased," said Donald
Biback, who heads the property owner's board of trustees.
Richmond, British Columbia-based Huntingdon, which already
owns 5.4 percent of KEY's issued and outstanding trust units, in
late January made an offer to acquire about 6.6 million, or 45
percent of KEY's units not already owned by it for C$7 in cash
per unit.
Toronto-based KEY, which owns over 225 retail properties in
nine provinces across Canada, in its statement on Friday urged
its unitholders to reject the Huntingdon proposal.
KEY said its board of trustees and management, who own about
17 percent of KEY's issued and outstanding units, have all said
they will not tender to Huntingdon's proposal.