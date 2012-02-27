版本:
2012年 2月 28日

South part of Keystone XL would move 700,000 bpd

CALGARY, Alberta Feb 27 The southern portion of TransCanada Corp's Keystone XL oil pipeline, to U.S. Gulf Coast refineries from Cushing, Oklahoma, would carry 700,000 barrels a day, a company spokesman said on Monday.

TransCanada said it aims to have that leg of the controversial pipeline in service by mid- to late 2013.

