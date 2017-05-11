版本:
Brazil's Marfrig says subsidiary Keystone Foods filed for U.S. IPO

SAO PAULO May 11 Brazilian meatpacker Marfrig Global Foods SA said its subsidiary Keystone Foods has filed a request with the SEC for a U.S. initial public offering.

In a securities filing on Thursday, Marfrig said it will sell part of its stake in the West Chester, Pennsylvania-based food producer, without elaborating. Keystone Foods will use proceeds to finance its expansion, the filing said. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Sandra Maler)
