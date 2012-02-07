版本:
Key US House panel advances Keystone pipeline plan

WASHINGTON, Feb 7 A plan to fast-track the
stalled Keystone XL pipeline was passed by a key committee in
the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday, as Republicans
made yet another attempt to spur approval of the project that
has become a major issue in the 2012 elections.	
    The House Energy and Commerce Committee voted 33-20 to send
its Keystone bill to the full House, where it will likely become
part of a highway and infrastructure funding bill that House
Speaker John Boehner wants to see passed this month.

