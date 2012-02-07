Key US House panel advances Keystone pipeline plan

WASHINGTON, Feb 7 A plan to fast-track the stalled Keystone XL pipeline was passed by a key committee in the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday, as Republicans made yet another attempt to spur approval of the project that has become a major issue in the 2012 elections. The House Energy and Commerce Committee voted 33-20 to send its Keystone bill to the full House, where it will likely become part of a highway and infrastructure funding bill that House Speaker John Boehner wants to see passed this month.